Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, spot gold prices rose 0.33 percent to close at $1293.4 per ounce as support for the metal stemming from uncertainty over Brexit and a partial U.S. government shutdown was countered by a firmer U.S. dollar.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


ON Wednesday, spot gold prices rose 0.33 percent to close at $1293.4 per ounce as support for the metal stemming from uncertainty over Brexit and a partial U.S. government shutdown was countered by a firmer U.S. dollar. Gold struggled to breach the $1,300 level, even though physical demand for gold coins had picked up in Britain due to uncertainty about its future relations with the European Union. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but investors now anticipate an extension of that deadline. On the MCX, gold prices rose 0.33 percent to close at Rs.32286 per 10 gms.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher today as the BREXIT and partial US government shutdown are near term push factors. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at $1292 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

