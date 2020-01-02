Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended marginally lower by 0.01 percent to close at $1516.9 per ounce. Improvement in the trade and tariff situation between U.S. & China dented the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold. Gold posted its biggest rise in a decade as a raft of geopolitical uncertainties, including protests in Hong Kong and tensions on the Korean peninsular, as well as a long-drawn Sino-U.S. tariff war impacting global economic growth. The interim trade deal will be signed by both the nations on 15th January 2020 in the white house. The interim trade deal is the first step to end the prolonged trade war which boosted the risk appetite amongst investors and weighed on the yellow metal prices. Even the major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and PBOC had to resort to quantitative easing which further supported the yellow metal prices. On the MCX, gold prices declined marginally by 0.10 percent to close at Rs.39067 per 10 gms.

Outlook

Easing of tension between U.S. & China might hamper the demand for Gold, the safe haven asset. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at percent at 1523.05 per ounce.

