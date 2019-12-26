App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Wednesday, markets were closed on account of Christmas. Lack of details about the interim trade deal between U.S. and China amid weak economic data published by U.S. continued to boost the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


On Wednesday, markets were closed on account of Christmas. Lack of details about the interim trade deal between U.S. & China amid weak economic data published by U.S. continued to boost the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold. Declining number of new orders for U.S. made capital goods signalled weakness in the business sector in the world’s biggest economy which raised worries in the markets. Moreover, no cues on the interim trade deal between U.S. & China after it was announced earlier this month started to weigh on the market sentiments.


Outlook


Officials stated that U.S. & China are close to signing a contract; however, no concrete development might keep the investors cautious. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are higher by 0.20 percent at $1507.85 per ounce.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 26, 2019 10:46 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

