Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

Last Week, Spot Gold prices rose marginally higher by 0.2 percent over uncertainties around the Sino-American trade spat. Lack of details on the long awaited trade deal has weighed on the market sentiments and supported the yellow metal. U.S. officials stated that the Phase one trade deal is completed in which Washington would roll back a few tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing would increase their purchases from U.S. by 200 billion in the next two years. However, Chinese officials remained cautious ahead of signing the trade deal with U.S. No proper details over signing the interim trade deal kept the yellow metal prices in Check. President Donald Trump was charged for impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives which weighed on the Dollar. Rising Political tension in the biggest economy of the world dented the risk appetite amongst investors.

Outlook

Markets await for further cues on the U.S.-China trade and tariff situation. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are higher by 0.26 percent at $1484.80 per ounce.

