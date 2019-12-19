Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.07 percent to close at $1476.2 per ounce.
Angel Broking's report on Gold
On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.07 percent to close at $1476.2 per ounce. Rising expectation of no further rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve supported the U.S. Dollar which in turn weighed on Gold. Uncertainties around the Sino-American trade spat kept the safe haven asset, Gold prices steady. Lack of details on the long awaited trade deal has weighed on the market sentiments which limited the downfall in the yellow metal prices. Officials stated that the U.S. economy is going steady following the three interest rate cuts in 2019 and there won’t be further requirement of the monetary policy easing any time soon.
Outlook
Political tension in the U.S. might boost the demand for the safe haven asset and support Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are higher by 0.21 percent at $1481.85 per ounce.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.