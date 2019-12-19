App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.07 percent to close at $1476.2 per ounce.

Gold chain (Image: Pixabay)
Gold chain (Image: Pixabay)

Angel Broking's report on Gold


On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.07 percent to close at $1476.2 per ounce. Rising expectation of no further rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve supported the U.S. Dollar which in turn weighed on Gold. Uncertainties around the Sino-American trade spat kept the safe haven asset, Gold prices steady. Lack of details on the long awaited trade deal has weighed on the market sentiments which limited the downfall in the yellow metal prices. Officials stated that the U.S. economy is going steady following the three interest rate cuts in 2019 and there won’t be further requirement of the monetary policy easing any time soon.


Outlook


Political tension in the U.S. might boost the demand for the safe haven asset and support Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are higher by 0.21 percent at $1481.85 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 19, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

