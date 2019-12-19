Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices ended marginally higher by 0.07 percent to close at $1476.2 per ounce. Rising expectation of no further rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve supported the U.S. Dollar which in turn weighed on Gold. Uncertainties around the Sino-American trade spat kept the safe haven asset, Gold prices steady. Lack of details on the long awaited trade deal has weighed on the market sentiments which limited the downfall in the yellow metal prices. Officials stated that the U.S. economy is going steady following the three interest rate cuts in 2019 and there won’t be further requirement of the monetary policy easing any time soon.

Outlook

Political tension in the U.S. might boost the demand for the safe haven asset and support Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are higher by 0.21 percent at $1481.85 per ounce.

