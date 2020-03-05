App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Wednesday, Spot Gold prices ended lower by 0.25 percent to close at $1635.4 per tonne.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


On Wednesday, Spot Gold prices ended lower by 0.25 percent to close at $1635.4 per tonne. After surging over 3 percent in the last session gold prices witnessed some correction after U.S. posted robust economic data which supported the Dollar. U.S. services sector activity surged to a year high in February which infused some optimism in the markets. Appreciating Dollar made the yellow metal expensive for other currency holders and weighed on the prices. The U.S. Federal Reserve trimmed its bench mark interest rates by 50 basis points to encounters the economic impact from the fastspreading coronavirus which limited the downfall in prices. Following the move the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped to a record low coupled with the dollar falling to a two month low.



Outlook


Expectation of aggressive output cuts by OPEC amid stimulus measures by various central banks might support Crude. On the MCX, oil prices are expected to trade higher today.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on Mar 5, 2020 10:12 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.