Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Crude Oil

On Monday, Spot Gold prices ended higher by 0.36 percent to close at $1590.4 per tonne over rising expectation of monetary policy easing by major Central Banks. The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank might soon trim its interest rates to encounter the economic fallout reflecting the wildly spreading Coronavirus breakout. Lower interest rates weigh on the Dollar making the bullion metals cheaper for other currency holders which might boost the demand and support the prices. The impact of the virus breakout is much severe than earlier assessed as it has now branched out to over 50 nations. The pandemic raised genuine concerns of a possible global recession which further supported the yellow metal prices.

Outlook

Monetary policy easing by major Central Banks due to the coronavirus breakout might push the investors towards the safe haven asset, Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today.

