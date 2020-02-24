Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

Gold Last week, Spot Gold prices ended higher by 1.5 percent breaking the elusive level of $1600 as worries over the economic damage by the coronavirus outbreak shifted the investors to take shelter under the safe haven asset, Gold. The gains were capped as China’s central bank trimmed the interest rate on its medium term loans and infused liquidity in their markets to counter the economic fallout reflecting the virus break out. Rigorous stimulus measures by China eased worries over the virus breakout in turn limiting the upside for Gold. The death toll has crossed 2100 with over 75,000 people infected by the coronavirus which boosted the appeal for the bullion metal. However, fall in the number of newly reported cases due to the virus breakout capped the uptrend for Gold.

Outlook

Increase in number of coronavirus cases beyond China shifted the investors towards the safe haven asset, Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today.

For all commodities report, click here