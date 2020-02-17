Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

Last week, Spot Gold ended marginally higher by 0.9 percent as worries over the economic damage by the coronavirus outbreak in China boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, Gold. The death toll in China has crossed 1770 with over 70,000 people infected by the coronavirus which raised worries of economic fall in the second largest economy in turn shifting the investors towards the yellow metal. As per Reuters poll of economists, China’s economy will grow at its least pace since the financial crisis in the current quarter reflecting the Coronavirus impact. However, the appreciating U.S. Dollar made the yellow metal expensive for other currency holders which limited the gains.

Outlook

Worries over the rapidly spreading virus and its economic impact might continue to shift investors towards the safe haven asset, Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today.

