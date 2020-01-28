Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

Last week, spot gold rose by 0.2 percent as worries over a new coronavirus in the major Chinese cities further boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset. The coronavirus outbreak in China led to about 25 deaths and the reported cases of infection confirmed were over 830. The markets expect that newly found virus which has spread in various nations might impact the global economy which boosted the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) didn’t feel the urge to declare a global emergency over the virus outbreak which limited the uptrend in prices. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that the fresh trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada could help the U.S. economy and helped the U.S. Dollar recover in turn pressurizing the yellow metal prices. China’s consumption of the precious metal dipped for the first time in three year in 2019 reflecting from the high Gold prices and an economic slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Outlook

The new virus outbreak which has spread to various nations might continue to weigh on the market sentiments and Support Gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today.

