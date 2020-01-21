App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, On Monday, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.32 percent to close at $1561.3 per ounce. Missile attacks in Yemen over the weekend raised geopolitical tension which shifted the investors towards safe haven asset.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.32 percent to close at $1561.3 per ounce. Missile attacks in Yemen over the weekend raised geopolitical tension which shifted the investors towards safe haven asset. A military training camp was attacked by the Iran aligned Houthis in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday which killed dozens of people. Moreover, worries of a new coronavirus in the major Chinese cities further boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset. There are more than 200 hundred cases reported for the respiratory illness and also a few deaths. However, the interim trade deal between U.S. & China eased the global tensions and in turn weighing on the yellow metal prices.



Outlook


Tension arising from Middle East coupled with new virus outbreak in China might support the Yellow metal prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

