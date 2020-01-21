Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices ended higher by 0.32 percent to close at $1561.3 per ounce. Missile attacks in Yemen over the weekend raised geopolitical tension which shifted the investors towards safe haven asset. A military training camp was attacked by the Iran aligned Houthis in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday which killed dozens of people. Moreover, worries of a new coronavirus in the major Chinese cities further boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset. There are more than 200 hundred cases reported for the respiratory illness and also a few deaths. However, the interim trade deal between U.S. & China eased the global tensions and in turn weighing on the yellow metal prices.

Outlook

Tension arising from Middle East coupled with new virus outbreak in China might support the Yellow metal prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today.

