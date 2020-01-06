App
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, Last week, spot gold prices rose by 2.3 percent. The U.S. military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group, providing modest support to the precious metal used as a safe investment in times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.


Angel Broking's report on Gold


Last week, spot gold prices rose by 2.3 percent. The U.S. military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group, providing modest support to the precious metal used as a safe investment in times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Gold posted its biggest rise in a decade as a raft of geopolitical uncertainties, including protests in Hong Kong and tensions on the Korean peninsular, as well as a long-drawn Sino-U.S. tariff war impacting global economic growth. Even the major central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and PBOC had to resort to quantitative easing which further supported the yellow metal prices. The interim trade deal will be signed U.S. & China on 15th January 2020 in the white house. It will be the first step to end the prolonged trade war; however, the deal was supposed to take place in the end of 2019. No concrete details on the trade deal and only the initial part of the trade deal placed on the table kept the markets cautious and supported the bullion metals.


Outlook


Rising tension between U.S. & Iran might weigh on the risk appetite amongst investors in turn boosting the demand for the safe haven asset, Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 1.90 percent at 1581.75 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 6, 2020 11:30 am

