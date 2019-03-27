Gold is expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices declined by 0.48 percent to close at $1315.4 per tonne. U.S. dollar recovered after the bond yield rebounded as worries over a possible U.S. recession faded away. Downfall in the 10-year US Treasury yield coupled with falling global equities over chances of a possible U.S. recession and global growth concerns weighed on the U.S. Dollar in turn supporting the yellow metal prices. Markets will keep an eye on the latest round of U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing which is scheduled on Thursday i.e. tomorrow.

Outlook

Fading fears of a possible recession in U.S. led to recovery in the Dollar which might weigh on Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading higher by 0.10 percent at $1322.75 per ounce.

