Gold Bullion Report: CapitalVia Global

According to CapitalVia Global , Last week Gold futures were trading lower, but they were still holding the previous session's low.

September 21, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

CapitalVia Global's report on Gold Bullion


Last week Gold futures were trading lower, but they were still holding the previous session's low. After an unexpected boost in US retail sales raised anticipation that the Fed will reduce its stimulus sooner, the market tumbled nearly 3% to its lowest level since August 12, causing Treasury yields to rise and the US Dollar to gain. The 10-year Treasury note yield reached its highest level since July 14. Any increase in returns raises the opportunity cost of owning non-yielding assets such as bullion. Furthermore, a rising US dollar will raise the price of gold for customers holding foreign currencies.


Outlook


MCX Gold is trading near 46300, Support is seen at 45800 - 45500, while resistance seen at 46470 - 46700.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #CapitalVia Global #gold bullion
first published: Sep 21, 2021 11:09 am

