Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,On Monday, Spot Gold prices rose 0.39 percent to close at $1326.2 per tonne.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, Spot Gold prices rose 0.39 percent to close at $1326.2 per tonne. Gold rose after Dollar weakened on hopes that US-China are nearing a trade deal after a long driven tariff dispute. The officials of US & China will resume talks this week. However, the markets expect a possible trade deal which led investors to shift away from the safety of the safe haven, Dollar. Investors will have a close watch on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting which are due on Wednesday. The minutes will give a clear picture of the rate hikes in 2019.


Outlook


Gold prices might trade higher over a weaker Dollar but markets await for some clarity over the US-China trade war. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.46 percent at $1328.15 per ounce.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

