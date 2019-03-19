App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Monday, Spot gold prices rose by 0.18 percent to close at $1303.5 per ounce on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to have a dovish approach.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, Spot gold prices rose by 0.18 percent to close at $1303.5 per ounce on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to have a dovish approach. The U.S. Fed will commence with its monetary policy meeting today i.e. on Tuesday, which ends with a news conference on Wednesday. The investors expect a dovish stance from the FOMC which has pressurized and Dollar and supported Gold prices. However, worries over U.S.-China trade tensions, U.S.-North Korea relations or Brexit have not really boosted demand for demand in gold, the safe haven asset.


Outlook


Expectation of dovish stance by FED might weigh on the US Dollar and in turn support Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading higher by 0.42 percent at $1306.95 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 11:53 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Will ...

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsmen' - Smith

When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Complimented Lilly Singh on Bagging La ...

No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami

Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Atta ...

No Riots in UP Since BJP Came to Power, Says Adityanath on 2nd Anniver ...

PHOTOS: Cyclone Idai Wreaks Havoc in Mozambique, Zimbabwe

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Launch Academy in England

Tesla Optimistic to Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Re-Confirms on Twit ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gain to turn flat; Rcom up 1 ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Hotel Leela Venture hits upper circuit on asset sale to Brookfield

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says wo ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: 1.2 lakh voters marked ‘doubtful’ will no ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican s ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone com ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.