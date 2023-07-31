Godrej Properties trades flat ahead of board meet on fund raising

Godrej Properties

Shares of Godrej Properties traded flat in early hours of July 31 ahead of the the company's August 2 board meeting on a proposal to raise funds.

At 9:27am, Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,752.00, down Rs 0.15, or 0.01 percent, on the BSE.

On August 2, the company's board of directors will also consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The board shall also consider an enabling proposal of raising of funds by issue of debt securities by way of private placement, up to such limit as may be decided by the board, subject to the receipt of requisite approval(s).

On July 13, the company informed that it has emerged as the highest bidder and has secured the Letter of Intent (LOI) to develop two group housing plots through an e-auction conducted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

These two land parcels, measuring eight acres, are strategically located in the Golf Course Road micro-market.

Godrej Properties did not disclose the total purchase amount for these two residential plots. "The two prime projects spread over 2.76 acres and 5.15 acres, respectively, would have a combined estimated revenue potential of about Rs 3,100 crore," it said in a regulatory filing.