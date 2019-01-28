Godrej Properties slips 2% despite company reported profit in Q3

Shares of Godrej Properties slipped 2.6 percent intraday Monday despite company reported net profit for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

The company's Q3 consolidated net profit was at Rs 41.6 crore against loss of Rs 54.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 27 percent at Rs 340.1 crore versus Rs 267.4 crore.

EBITDA loss was at Rs 38.7 crore versus loss of Rs 60.5 crore, while other income was up at Rs 90.6 crore versus Rs 41 crore.

At 12:24 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 733.80, down Rs 11.80, or 1.58 percent on the BSE.