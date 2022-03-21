English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Godrej Properties shares rise 2% on sales of over Rs 1,000 crore at Pune project

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,598 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,200.10 on 14 October, 2021 and 06 May, 2021, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Godrej Properties share price rose 2.5 percent intraday on March 1 after the company achieved sales worth Rs 1,002 crore in FY22 for its township project Riverhills in Mahalunge, Pune.

    Godrej Properties has sold more than 1,550 homes, accounting for over 1.5 million square feet, in the current financial year for this township project.

    Since the launch of their first phase in the township in September 2019, the company has sold over 3,600 homes with 3.4 million square feet of area and a booking value of over Rs 2,100 crore.

    “We are happy with the overwhelming response received for #Riverhills, Mahalunge. The customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for community and integrated developments by reputed developers," said Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.

    "We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of this township,” he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 9:54am, Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,632.20, up Rs 35, or 2.19 percent, on the BSE.

    In the last week, company announced sells of 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of their project, Godrej Woods in Noida in March 2021. This includes sales of 509 crore in March 2021 and sales of Rs 1,141 crore in FY22 YTD.

    Also, the company acquired approximately 50 acres of land in Sonipat, Haryana.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,598 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,200.10 on October 14, 2021 and May 6, 2021, respectively. It is trading 37.17 percent below its 52-week high and 36.01 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Properties
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 10:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.