Godrej Properties share price up 10% on Q4 sales growth

Godrej Properties share price rose 10 percent in early trade on April 7 after the company reported 100 percent sequential growth in its Q4FY20 booking.

In the Q4 of FY20, the company's bookings stood at Rs 2,380 crore representing QoQ growth of 100 percent and YoY growth of 10 percent, the company said in a release.

The company has sold over 3,000 homes in the fourth quarter, meanwhile, the number of homes sold and the value of homes sold were the highest the company has achieved in any quarter.

The Q4 sales included over 500 homes sold in the second half of March as the company focused on digital sales tools to sustain operations despite the lockdown.

Also, the company launched 17 new projects and phases in FY20 including 6 launches in Q4.

The company's total booking value for FY20 is up 11 percent YoY at Rs 5,915 crore with residential sales increasing by 14 percent YoY to Rs 5,840 crore comprising of over 7,300 homes sold, it added.

At 09:38 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 662.65, up Rs 55.55, or 9.15 percent on the BSE.