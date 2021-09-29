MARKET NEWS

Godrej Properties share price rises 2% on redevelopment project in Mumbai

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,328.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 837.50 on 27 September, 2021 and 16 October, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
 
 
Godrej Properties share price rose 2 percent intraday on September 29 after company enters into an agreement for redevelopment project in Wadala, Mumbai.

".... has entered into an agreement to redevelop a land parcel in the upscale neighbourhood of Wadala, Mumbai," company said in its release.

Spread across 7.5 acres, this project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

“We are happy to add this important new project in Wadala. This marks our entry into an important micro market within Mumbai and fits within our current strategy of adding large projects across the country's leading real estate markets," said Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.

"We will seek to ensure this project delivers an outstanding lifestyle for its existing and future residents,” he added.

At 10:25 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 2,281.40, up Rs 47.80, or 2.14 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 2.04 percent below its 52-week high and 172.41 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Sep 29, 2021 11:51 am

