Godrej Properties share price gains over 4% on good sales of Noida project

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,573.45 on March 1, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 505.95 on March 24, 2020.

March 26, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
 
 
Godrej Properties share price gained more than 4 percent intraday on March 26 after the company said it sold more than 275 residences worth Rs 475 crore on the launch day of Godrej Woods in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Situated in Sector 43, Godrej Woods is set amid a green development and offers lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a cafe, a forest trail and an elevated walkway.

“We are thrilled with the customer response to Godrej Woods. We consider Noida a critical growth market for our company and will look to continue to build our presence in this region. We hope to deliver the residents of Godrej Woods an outstanding and innovative development," said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.

At 1213 hours, Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,368, up Rs 36.20, or 2.72 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,573.45 on March 1, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 505.95 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 13.21 percent below its 52-week high and 169.91 percent above its 52-week low.
#Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Properties
first published: Mar 26, 2021 12:34 pm

