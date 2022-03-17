Godrej Properties rises 3% after reporting Rs 1,650 cr sales for Noida project

live bse live

Godrej Properties share price rose 3 percent in early trade on March 17 after the company reported sales of Rs 1,650 crore for its Godrej Woods project in Noida.

"Godrej Properties has sold 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of Godrej Woods in March 2021," the company said in its release. Sales comprise Rs 509 crore in March 2021 and Rs 1,141 crore in FY22.

Situated in Noida Sector 43, homes at Godrej Woods are set amidst an urban forest. The project, situated next to the 97-acre Noida Golf Course, offers amenities such as pools, a café, rivulet, clubhouse, and orchards, the release added.

At 09:28 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,561.85, up Rs 35.10 or 2.30 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,598 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,200.10 on 14 October 2021 and 6 May 2021 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.88 percent below its 52-week high and 30.14 percent above its 52-week low.