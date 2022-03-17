English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Godrej Properties rises 3% after reporting Rs 1,650 cr sales for Noida project

    Godrej Properties has sold 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of Godrej Woods in March 2021

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Godrej Properties share price rose 3 percent in early trade on March 17 after the company reported sales of Rs 1,650 crore for its Godrej Woods project in Noida.

    "Godrej Properties has sold 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of Godrej Woods in March 2021," the company said in its release. Sales comprise Rs 509 crore in March 2021 and Rs 1,141 crore in FY22.

    Situated in Noida Sector 43, homes at Godrej Woods are set amidst an urban forest. The project, situated next to the 97-acre Noida Golf Course, offers amenities such as pools, a café, rivulet, clubhouse, and orchards, the release added.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 09:28 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,561.85, up Rs 35.10 or 2.30 percent on the BSE.

    Close

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,598 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,200.10 on 14 October 2021 and 6 May 2021 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 39.88 percent below its 52-week high and 30.14 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Properties
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.