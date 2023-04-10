 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Godrej Properties records best-ever quarter for sales bookings; stock jumps 6%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Godrej Properties' sales volumes for the full financial year grew by 40 percent in area terms from 10.84 million sq. ft. to 15.21 million sq. ft.

Godrej Properties' Q4 FY23 collections stood at Rs 3,822 crore registering a sequential growth of 127 percent and annual growth of 52 percent.

Real estate developer Godrej Properties has reported a 19 percent jump in sales volumes for the fourth quarter in terms of area from 4.42 million square feet (sq ft) to 5.25 million sq ft, while the same for the full financial year surged 40 percent from 10.84 million sq ft to 15.21 million sq ft.

Its Q4 FY23, collections stood at Rs 3,822 crore, a sequential growth of 127 percent and an annual growth of 52 percent.

Also Read: Trade Spotlight | How to trade in M&M Fin Services, Godrej Properties & Astral today?

The stock of the real estate firm surged following this update. As of 10.20 am, the counter was up 5.57 percent to Rs 1187.95 on BSE.