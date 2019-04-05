Godrej Properties hits 52-week high on taking majority control in Wonder Space Properties

Share price of Godrej Properties touched 52-week high of Rs 967.50, rising 6 percent in the early trade on Friday after company increased its stake in Wonder Space Properties and addition of a new residential project in Navi Mumbai.

The company has increased its equity stake in Wonder Space Properties from 25.1 percent to 96.03 percent by acquiring equity shares from Shubh Properties Cooperatief U.A., as per company release on BSE.

Wonder Space Properties is engaged in construction and development of land situated in NCR.

Consequent to the above acquisition, Wonder Space has become subsidiary of the company with effect from April 4, 2019.

Also, company announced the addition of a new residential project, in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The project spread across 5 acres and will offer approximately 47,000 square meters (approximately 0.50 million square feet) of saleable area comprising mainly of modern residential apartments of various configurations.

At 09:28 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 961.85, up Rs 47.55, or 5.20 percent on the BSE.

