Godrej Properties Hits 52-Week High On New Project In Bengaluru

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,230.50 and 52-week low Rs 505.95 on December 2, 2020 and March 24, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 09:31 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Properties share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,231.60, adding 2 percent in the morning trade on December 8 after the real estate company said it would develop a residential project in Bengaluru.

The company entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well- located land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Spread across 18 acres, the project would offer 0.22 million square meters (2.4 million square feet) of saleable area of primarily residential apartments.

"We are happy to add this new project in Bangalore. Bangalore is a key market for us and this project fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets," said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties

At 0918 hours, Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,228.80, up Rs 21, or 1.74 percent, on the BSE.

Close
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,230.50 on  December 2, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 505.95 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 0.14 percent below its 52-week high and 142.87 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Properties
first published: Dec 8, 2020 09:31 am

