App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Properties gains 3% as co adds new luxury residential project in Mumbai

The project will offer approximately 1 lakh square meters of saleable area and will be developed as a luxury residential project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties gained more than 3 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to develop new luxury residential project in Mumbai.

The company in its press release said that it has entered into a joint venture with a renowned developer to develop a 4.25 acres sea-facing property in the prime suburban micro-market of Bandra West, Mumbai.

The project will offer approximately 1 lakh square meters (approximately 1.1 million square feet) of saleable area and will be developed as a luxury residential project, it added.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said, "We are happy to add this exciting new project to our development portfolio. This project addition fits well with our strategy of building our presence across the country's leading real estate markets."

At 10:48 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 913.30, up Rs 21.85, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 10:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Begins: Deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Mi So ...

Premier League: Manchester City Beat Cardiff Comfortably to Hold Reign ...

Son of Ex-JD(U) Leader Abducted for Ransom in Bihar, Found Dead

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Tomorrow; Steps, Direct Lin ...

6-yr-old Boy’s Mutilated Body Found in Gurugram After Kabaddi Fight; ...

Premier League: Hudson-Odoi Impresses As Chelsea Beat Brighton to Boos ...

Volkswagen Group to Merge All Three Passenger Car Entities in India

Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: Style Evolution of the Superhero Over ...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Guinness World Record by Hitting Fast ...

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI may cut rates by 25 basis points on April 4: CNBC-TV18 poll

Congress manifesto: Education, Science and Technology have long been t ...

GST postscript: The interplay between related party transactions and t ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex in red, Nifty hovers around 11,600 ahead ...

Asian shares near 8-month highs, eyes on US-China talks

Politics and policy easing to hurt Indian rupee: Reuters poll

Amara Raja Batteries rises 4% after it ends 22-year partnership with J ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: As BJP faces ally IPFT in Tripura, Congress c ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 LIVE Updates: Central bank likely to cut repo ...

Monsoon in India to be 'below normal' this year due to moderate El Nin ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Omung Kumar on PM Narendra Modi biopic: People release films on festiv ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Facebook users' data exposed for an unknown period of time on Amazon p ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...

Robert Downey Jr may face health issues this year, predict the stars

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Game Of Thrones: A dummy's guide to HBO's hit show before Season 8 dro ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.