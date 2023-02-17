Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow to develop residential project; shares fall

Shares of Godrej Properties opened marginally lower on February 17 after the company said it has acquired Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Chembur to develop a premium residential project.

The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, legal heirs of Raj Kapoor – Legendary Indian actor, film director, and producer, Godrej Properties said in a press release.

The site is located at Deonar Farm Road, Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur.

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R.K. Studios in Chembur, Mumbai, from the Kapoor family, to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023.

Catch all the market action on our live blog "We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity," said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties. Related stories With inflation here to stay, brace for more rate hikes: HSBC

Qatari Royals plan £5 billion opening bid for Manchester United

PVR opens 8-screen multiplex post merger with Inox at Indore "This project will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Chembur. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long term value for its residents and celebrates the legacy of the site," he added. The company in the quarter ended December 2022 has posted 50.8 percent jump in its quarterly net profit at Rs 58.74 crore from Rs 38.95 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales were at Rs 196.23 crore in December 2022, down 29.61 percent from Rs 278.76 crore in December 2021. At 09:16 hrs Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,183.15, down Rs 2.35, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News