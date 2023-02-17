 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow to develop residential project; shares fall

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, legal heirs of Raj Kapoor – Legendary Indian actor, film director, and producer, Godrej Properties said.

Shares of Godrej Properties opened marginally lower on February 17 after the company said it has acquired Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Chembur to develop a premium residential project.

The site is located at Deonar Farm Road, Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur.

In May 2019, Godrej Properties had acquired R.K. Studios in Chembur, Mumbai, from the Kapoor family, to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023.