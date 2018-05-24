App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Industries slips 6% despite 3-fold rise in Q4 profit

Revenue from operation was up by 15 percent at Rs 2316.91 crore against Rs 2004.16 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Godrej Industries shed 6 percent intraday Thursday in spite of company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's consolidated fourth quarter net profit increased by 190 percent to Rs 277.09 crore from Rs 95.23 crore posted in January-March period last year.

Revenue from operation was up by 15 percent at Rs 2316.91 crore against Rs 2004.16 crore.

The board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75 per share of Re 1 each (175 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 10:57 hrs Godrej Industries was quoting at Rs 532.95, down Rs 26.00, or 4.65 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.