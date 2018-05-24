Godrej Industries slips 6% despite 3-fold rise in Q4 profit

Shares of Godrej Industries shed 6 percent intraday Thursday in spite of company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's consolidated fourth quarter net profit increased by 190 percent to Rs 277.09 crore from Rs 95.23 crore posted in January-March period last year.

Revenue from operation was up by 15 percent at Rs 2316.91 crore against Rs 2004.16 crore.

The board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75 per share of Re 1 each (175 percent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 10:57 hrs Godrej Industries was quoting at Rs 532.95, down Rs 26.00, or 4.65 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil