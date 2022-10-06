English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Godrej Consumer stock falls as company expects drop in volumes, decline in EBITDA in Q2FY23

    Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,100 per share

    Moneycontrol News
    October 06, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

    After Marico, FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products came out with a disappointing quarterly update which dragged the stock down by 5 percent on October 6. The company said that it expects mid-single-digit volume drop, with a low single-digit 3-year volume CAGR, as the FMCG industry continued to remain soft during the quarter.

    At 11:10am the stock was trading at Rs 850.20 apiece on the BSE, down 5.14 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was at 58,508.33, up 442.86 points or 0.76 percent.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    In India, the company expects to deliver high single-digit sales growth. “Meanwhile in Indonesia, with hygiene performance waning after COVID-19 and a large hygiene comparator in the base, we expect early double-digit constant currency sales decline. We expect close to high single-digit sales growth (excluding hygiene),” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

    Godrej Consumer's growth momentum across key countries Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) continued. “We expect to deliver constant currency sales growth in the low-teens,” it added.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the profitability front, the company is anticipating a mid-teen decline in EBITDA due to consumption of high cost materials, significant upfront marketing investments to drive category development and a weak performance in Indonesia.

    However, Goldman Sachs has a Buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,100 per share. “We see the company as a strong turnaround candidate. “India home care growth has improved and Indonesia is showing initial signs of recovery,” it said.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #GCPL #Godrej Consumer
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 11:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.