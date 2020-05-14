App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer share price jumps 4% post Q4 numbers; Jefferies retains 'hold'

Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on the stock, with the target at Rs 550 per share.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Consumer Products share price was up more than 4 percent in the morning trade on May 14.

The stock has gained over 12 percent in the last five days and was quoting at Rs 548.50, up Rs 13.95, or 2.61 percent, at 0934 hours.

Untitled

Close

The company had a day earlier reported an over 75 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 229.90 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020, hit by disruptions in sales because of the coronavirus outbreak.

related news

Its net sales were down 12.22 percent to Rs 2,132.69 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,429.68 crore in the year-ago period.

GCPL's India revenue rose 17.85 percent to Rs 1,113.94 crore during the period from Rs 1,356.09 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Global research firm Jefferies has maintained a "hold" rating on the stock, with a target at Rs 550 per share.

The firm is of the view that India and Africa business were weak while Indonesia was good, CNBC-TV18 said.

The near-term outlook on Indonesia seemed positive while Africa was challenging, it said.

Commentary was cautious but focus on growth and launches will continue. The research firm expects the stock to stay range-bound.

“This quarter was an unprecedented period due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, impacting all the geographies of our operations, GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej said.

According to the company, its India sales declined 18 percent year-on-year, led by 15 percent year-on-year decline in volume.

However, its revenue from the Indonesian market moved up 8.94 percent to Rs 449.36 crore as compared to Rs 412.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Untitled1

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Godrej Consumer has low debt while it is efficient in managing assets to generate profits, with return on assets (RoA) improving in the last two years.

Technical rating is neutral, with moving averages bullish while technical indicators are neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 10:06 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Godrej Consumer

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 4 pm, announce more details of economic package

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 4 pm, announce more details of economic package

Goa to test, quarantine all entering state, says health minister

Goa to test, quarantine all entering state, says health minister

Japan expected to end state of emergency for most regions; Tokyo to remain on alert-media

Japan expected to end state of emergency for most regions; Tokyo to remain on alert-media

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.