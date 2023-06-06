Godrej Consumer Products stock gains 1% as company appoints Aasif Malbari as new CFO

JPMorgan has assigned an "overweight" rating to the stock.

Godrej Consumer Products share price gained 1 percent in the early trade on June 6. The company has appointed Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from August 10, 2023.

Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited and Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. He will be coming in place of Sameer Shah who will be moving to a group role leading consumer investments

Foreign broking firm JPMorgan has assigned an "overweight" rating to the stock and set a target price of Rs 1,075 per share.

The company intends to operate more efficient, stable and return accretive business in Africa.

The company on May 10, reported a 24.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit at Rs 452.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Consolidated revenue for the period grew by 10 percent YoY to Rs 3,200.2 crore in Q4FY23 with volume growth of 6 percent.

At 09:38 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 1,056.00, up Rs 3.25, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,073.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 708.60 on 01 June, 2023 and 17 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.67 percent below its 52-week high and 49.03 percent above its 52-week low.