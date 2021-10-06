Godrej Consumer Products share price rises on expectation of double-digit sales growth

live bse live

Godrej Consumer Products share price rose over a percent in the early trade on October 6 after the company said it expected a double-digit sales growth in India in the September quarter driven by higher volume and calibrated price increases.

Godrej Consumer Products expects two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to be in the double digits.

"We witnessed broad-based sales growth in our home care and personal care categories and during the quarter demand trends in our categories across the key countries we operate is remained steady," the company has said.

In Indonesia, the company expect a marginal decline in constant currency sales following challenging macroeconomic variables, a gradual recovery in the air fresheners category and high competitive intensity in the wet wipes category.

In Godrej Africa, US and Middle East (GAUM), growth continued in most of the key countries and the company expects to deliver constant currency sales growth in the mid-teens. "Here too, we expect our 2-year CAGR to be in the double digits," it said.

Sales growth in Latin America and SAARC businesses would likely be soft, it said.

At a consolidated level, it continued to leverage category and geographic portfolio well and expects to deliver high single-digit sales growth with another quarter of double-digit two-year CAGR.

"We expect operating margins to contract during the quarter driven by a lag between the rise in input costs and increase in end consumer pricing," the company added.

CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,050

The Q2 business update highlights double-digit growth in India and Godrej Africa, US and Middle East (GAUM), however, Indonesia, SAARC and Latin America had a soft show.

The overall consolidated revenue growth is expected to be 9 percent.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,200

The revenue trend was stable overall, while inflation and mix affected the margin. However, we still see scope for the valuation discount to narrow versus peers.

At 0919 hours, Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 1,055.10, up Rs 11.15, or 1.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,138.50 on September 3, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 644.00 on February 24, 2021. It is trading 7.33 percent below its 52-week high and 63.84 percent above its 52-week low.