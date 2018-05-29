Godfrey Phillips Q4 profit down 22% at Rs 43 cr on weak operating income

Godfrey Phillips India has registered 22 percent fall in its March quarter (Q4FY18) net profit at Rs 43.1 crore against Rs 55.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company was down 37 percent at Rs 543.3 crore against Rs 870.7 crore.

EBITDA or the operating profit was down 30 percent at Rs 70.6 crore and margin was at 13 percent.

Tax expense for the quarter was at Rs 17.7 crore and other income was at Rs 14.7 crore.

The company recommended the payment of dividend of 400 percent i.e. Rs 8 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

At 14:52 hrs Godfrey Phillips India was quoting at Rs 747.00, down Rs 50.75, or 6.36 percent.