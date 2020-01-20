App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godawari Power share price up nearly 3% after environment conservation board consent

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 294 and 52-week low Rs 120.60 on 07 March, 2019 and 26 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godawari Power & Ispat share price added nearly 3 percent intraday on January 20 after the company received consent from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board granted its consent to the company to operate the Rolling Mill with a capacity of 4,00,000 tonnes per annum and iron ore beneficiation plant with capacity of 10,00,000 tonne per annum.

Close

Both these facilities are presently under commissioning and the company expects to start commercial operations in these facilities during the current quarter.

related news

At 11:13 hrs Godawari Power & Ispat was quoting at Rs 240.00, up Rs 2.30, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 294 and 52-week low Rs 120.60 on 07 March, 2019 and 26 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.37 percent below its 52-week high and 99 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Godawari Power & Ispat

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.