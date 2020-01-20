Godawari Power share price up nearly 3% after environment conservation board consent

Godawari Power & Ispat share price added nearly 3 percent intraday on January 20 after the company received consent from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board granted its consent to the company to operate the Rolling Mill with a capacity of 4,00,000 tonnes per annum and iron ore beneficiation plant with capacity of 10,00,000 tonne per annum.

Both these facilities are presently under commissioning and the company expects to start commercial operations in these facilities during the current quarter.

At 11:13 hrs Godawari Power & Ispat was quoting at Rs 240.00, up Rs 2.30, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 294 and 52-week low Rs 120.60 on 07 March, 2019 and 26 August, 2019, respectively.