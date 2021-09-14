MARKET NEWS

Godawari Power share price hits upper circuit after board approves stock split

The Board of Directors of Godawari Power & Ispat in its meeting approved the proposal for sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs 10 each of the company into 2 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
 
 
Godawari Power & Ispat share price spiked 5 percent hitting upper circuit of Rs 1,269.90 per share on BSE after the company board approved stock split.

The Board of Directors of Godawari Power & Ispat in its meeting held on September 14, 2021 have approved the proposal for sub-division of equity share of face value of Rs 10 each of the company into 2 equity shares of Rs 5 each, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The present authorized share capital of the company is Rs 53 crore divided into 4,98,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 32,00,000 preference shares of Rs 10 each. There is no change in the Preference Share Capital of the Company, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,269.90, up Rs 60.45, or 5.00 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,269.90 and an intraday low of Rs 1,269.90. There were pending buy orders of 41,484 shares, with no sellers available.

It was trading with volumes of 21,889 shares, compared to its five day average of 5,682 shares, an increase of 285.25 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Godawari Power
first published: Sep 14, 2021 11:51 am

