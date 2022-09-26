English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Sept 26, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hester Biosciences boosted by strong demand for goat pox vaccine

    At 1:30 pm, the scrip was quoting at Rs 2,135 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

    Shares of Hester Biosciences gained over 10 percent on September 26 after the company informed investors it has been able to meet demand for goat pox vaccine in the country.

    At 1:30 pm, the scrip was quoting at Rs 2,135 on the National Stock Exchange.

    The goat pox vaccine is used to immunise cattle against the lumpy skin disease. A total of 97,435 cattle have died in the country due to the viral infection, showed government data as of September 23.

    Also Read: First suspected case of lumpy skin disease reported in Mumbai

    Recognising signs of a potential outbreak, Hester Biosciences started manufacturing the vaccine in large quantities and has been able to meet demand. “There has been no short supply of the vaccine in any state in India. All supplies have been regularly made without any delays,” the company said in an exchange filing.

    Close

    Related stories

    It added, “To continue the manufacturing and supply of all other vaccines against poultry, sheep, goat and cattle, Hester Biosciences is undergoing capacity expansion. This expansion would be completed in January 2023.”

    The company also aims to manufacture and commercialise the lumpy skin disease vaccine which has been jointly developed with ICAR-IVRI.

    In the first quarter of FY23, Hester Biosciences reported 67.6 percent year on year fall in net profit at Rs 3.6 crore and revenue fell 15.8 percent at Rs 50.7 crore. After the numbers, ICICI Direct downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce citing adverse demand environment for poultry vaccines and delay in execution of tenders. Its target price on the stock is Rs 2,015. There has been no further update from the brokerage yet.

    The stock has shed 15 percent in 2022 so far.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Hester Biosciences #lumpy skin disease #vaccine
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 01:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.