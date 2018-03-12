App
Mar 12, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon surges 4% on consent from Goa State Pollution Control Board

The company announced that the directions issued by the Goa State Pollution Control Board to suspend operations of the company's Goa plant has been revoked vide the order dated March 9, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Goa Carbon rose more than 4 percent intraday Monday as it has received consent to operate Goa plant.

Goa State Pollution Control Board has carried out inspection at the Goa plant and it was observed that the Goa plant has complied with the stipulated observation.

The state pollution board has simultaneously issued its consent to operate to the Goa Plant for three months from March 9, 2018 for trial operation with authorization to manufacture upto 20,000 MT of Calcined Petroleum Coke.

At 11:30 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 898.00, up Rs 16.85, or 1.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

