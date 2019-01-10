App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon slips 3% on reporting net loss in December quarter

Revenue of the company was down 49.5 percent at Rs 94.3 crore versus Rs 186.6 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Goa Carbon slipped 3.8 percent intraday Thursday after company reported net loss for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company posted Q3FY19 net loss at Rs 4.9 crore against profit of Rs 22.5 crore in same period last year.

Revenue of the company was down 49.5 percent at Rs 94.3 crore versus Rs 186.6 crore.

Its EBITDA loss was at Rs 6.3 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 38.3 crore, YoY.

At 12:31 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 532.50, down Rs 9.60, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.