Goa Carbon slips 3% on reporting net loss in December quarter

Shares of Goa Carbon slipped 3.8 percent intraday Thursday after company reported net loss for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company posted Q3FY19 net loss at Rs 4.9 crore against profit of Rs 22.5 crore in same period last year.

Revenue of the company was down 49.5 percent at Rs 94.3 crore versus Rs 186.6 crore.

Its EBITDA loss was at Rs 6.3 crore versus EBITDA of Rs 38.3 crore, YoY.

At 12:31 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 532.50, down Rs 9.60, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.