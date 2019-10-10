App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon shares locked in 5% lower circuit on poor Q2 show

The company revenue was down 10.6 percent at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 113.5 crore, while EBITDA loss was at Rs 9.7 crore against Rs 1.2 crore, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Goa Carbon were locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 229.40 on BSE on October 10, a day after the company reported poor numbers for the September quarter.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 13.8 crore in Q2FY20 against a loss of Rs 1.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company revenue was down 10.6 percent at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 113.5 crore, while EBITDA loss was at Rs 9.7 crore against Rs 1.2 crore, YoY.

Close
Its Bilaspur unit was shut for eight days and Paradeep for 33 days in the second quarter, the company said in a press release.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.