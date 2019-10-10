Goa Carbon shares locked in 5% lower circuit on poor Q2 show

Shares of Goa Carbon were locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 229.40 on BSE on October 10, a day after the company reported poor numbers for the September quarter.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 13.8 crore in Q2FY20 against a loss of Rs 1.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company revenue was down 10.6 percent at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 113.5 crore, while EBITDA loss was at Rs 9.7 crore against Rs 1.2 crore, YoY.