Goa Carbon Shares Hits Upper Circuit After November Production Jumps 58%

The three plants including Bilaspur Plant produced 434.200 MT while the Goa Plant produced 5,590.000 MT and the Paradeep Plant produced 8,285.000 MT.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 10:00 AM IST
Goa Carbon | November 2020 production up by 58.8 percent at 14,309.200 MT versus 9,006.000 MT in October 2020.

Goa Carbon share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on December 8 after the company declared its business performance for the month of November.

November 2020 production of the petrochemical company was up by 58.8 percent at 14,309.200 MT against 9,006.000 MT in October 2020.

The three plants of the company including Bilaspur Plant produced 434.200 MT while the Goa Plant produced 5,590.000 MT and the Paradeep Plant produced 8,285.000 MT.

The stock was trading at Rs 287.35, up Rs 13.65, or 4.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 287.35 and an intraday low of Rs 287.35.

There were pending buy orders of 2,719 shares, with no sellers available.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has zero promoter pledge and low debt.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:00 am

