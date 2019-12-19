App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon set to resume production; share price locked at upper circuit

There were pending buy orders of 5,260 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Goa Carbon share price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on December 19 after normal production was set to be reinstated from December 20 in its Paradeep unit.

The company, in its release, said that the maintenance work at the Paradeep unit located in Odisha has been completed and the Kiln has been lit up.

After preliminary heat up, feeding of raw material will commence and normal production is likely to resume from December 20, 2019, it added.

Close

There were pending buy orders of 5,260 shares, with no sellers available.

related news

The company's total production for the month of November 2019 from Paradeep, Bilaspur and Goa plant stood at 15,413.900 million tons.

At 09:36 hrs, Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 213.40, up Rs 10.15 on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 10:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Goa Carbon

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.