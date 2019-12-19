Goa Carbon set to resume production; share price locked at upper circuit

Goa Carbon share price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on December 19 after normal production was set to be reinstated from December 20 in its Paradeep unit.

The company, in its release, said that the maintenance work at the Paradeep unit located in Odisha has been completed and the Kiln has been lit up.

After preliminary heat up, feeding of raw material will commence and normal production is likely to resume from December 20, 2019, it added.

There were pending buy orders of 5,260 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's total production for the month of November 2019 from Paradeep, Bilaspur and Goa plant stood at 15,413.900 million tons.