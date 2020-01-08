Goa Carbon locked in upper circuit as firm reported higher production

There were pending buy orders of 5,837 shares, with no sellers available.
Goa Carbon share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on January 8 after company reported better production in the month of December 2019.
The company's Goa plant production increased by 131.92 percent at 6,254.800 MT in the month of December 2019 against 2,696.900 MT in November 2019.
Its total production rose 76.68 percent at 11,111.800 MT in December 2019 against 6,289 MT in December 2018.
At 09:23 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 230.40, up Rs 10.95 on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 592.90 and 52-week low Rs 199.50 on 01 January, 2019 and 06 December, 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 61.14 percent below its 52-week high and 15.49 percent above its 52-week low.