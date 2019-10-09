Goa Carbon locked in lower circuit on dismal Q2 numbers

Goa Carbon shares were locked in 5 percent lower circuit on October 9 after the company reported dismal numbers for the September quarter.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 13.8 crore in Q2FY20 against a loss of Rs 1.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company revenue was down 10.6 percent at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 113.5 crore, while EBITDA loss was at Rs 9.7 crore against Rs 1.2 crore, YoY.

There were pending sell orders of 471 shares, with no buyers available.

Its Bilaspur unit was shut for eight days and Paradeep for 33 days in the second quarter, the company said in a press release.

At 1313 hours, Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 241.45, down Rs 12.70, or 5 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 780.20 and 52-week low Rs 203 on October 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019, respectively.