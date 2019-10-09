App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon locked in lower circuit on dismal Q2 numbers

There were pending sell orders of 471 shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Goa Carbon shares were locked in 5 percent lower circuit on October 9 after the company reported dismal numbers for the September quarter.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 13.8 crore in Q2FY20 against a loss of Rs 1.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company revenue was down 10.6 percent at Rs 101.5 crore against Rs 113.5 crore, while EBITDA loss was at Rs 9.7 crore against Rs 1.2 crore, YoY.

Close

There were pending sell orders of 471 shares, with no buyers available.

related news

Its Bilaspur unit was shut for eight days and Paradeep for 33 days in the second quarter, the company said in a press release.

At 1313 hours, Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 241.45, down Rs 12.70, or 5 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 780.20 and 52-week low Rs 203 on October 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019, respectively.

It is trading 69.05 percent below its 52-week high and 18.94 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.