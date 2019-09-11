Goa Carbon locked in 20% upper circuit post August production numbers

Shares of Goa Carbon were locked in 20 percent upper circuit on September 11 after the company reported production numbers for the month of August 2019.

The company's production of Calcined Petroleum Coke for the Bilaspur, Goa and Paradeep plant stood at 2,173.600 MT, 6,232.400 MT and 8,221 MT, respectively.

The production in the above plant for the month of July 2019 stood at 2,079.200 MT, 6,146.300 MT and 8,642.000 MT, respectively.

However, the total production decreased from 6,867.500 MT in July 2019 to 16,627 MT in August 2019.

There were pending buy orders of 24,979 shares, with no sellers available.