you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 13, 2018 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa Carbon gains 2%; Total February production at 11,722 MT

The company's total production of calcined petroleum coke for the month of February stood at 11,722 MT and total sales was at 14,447.603 MT from Bilaspur, Goa and Paradeep plant.

Shares of Goa Carbon rose 2.3 percent intraday Tuesday on resumption of operations at Goa unit.

The company has resumed operations at its Goa unit. There would not be any financial impact due to the shutdown of operations of the company's Goa unit as there was sufficient inventory to service the orders in hand.

Goa State Pollution Control Board had issued its consent to operate to the Goa Plant for three months from March 9, 2018 for trial operation with authorization to manufacture upto 20,000 MT of calcined petroleum coke.

The company's total production of calcined petroleum coke for the month of February stood at 11,722 MT and total sales was at 14,447.603 MT from Bilaspur, Goa and Paradeep plant.

At 11:38 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 940.95, up Rs 16.35, or 1.77 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

