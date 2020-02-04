App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Go long in Sun Pharma; target Rs 576: SP Tulsian

SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com advises going long in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a target of Rs 576.

SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com told CNBC-TV18, \\"After a big lull for maybe about couple of weeks Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has remained in a very narrow range. Good amount of shorts were also there in the system. So go long on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 576 for the end of the day with stop loss of Rs 563.”

He further added, “Short Bank of India (BOI) with a target of Rs 203 and stop loss of Rs 208. One can look for a level of Rs 201 also because as I have been repeatedly maintaining that Bank of India is saving huge amount of long positions in the futures as well as in the cash also which are likely to get liquidated. It may happen tomorrow in the first couple of hours also but I am keeping the negative stance on Bank of India.”

”Short Axis Bank for a level of Rs 1245 with a stop loss of Rs 1267 by end of the day and short Canara Bank with a target of Rs 242 and stop loss of Rs 247.”

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Dec 17, 2013 02:49 pm

tags #Axis Bank #Bank Of India #Canara Bank #SP Tulsian #sptulsian.com #Stocks Views #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.