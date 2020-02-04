Go long in Sun Pharma; target Rs 576: SP Tulsian

SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com told CNBC-TV18, \\"After a big lull for maybe about couple of weeks Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has remained in a very narrow range. Good amount of shorts were also there in the system. So go long on Sun Pharma with a target of Rs 576 for the end of the day with stop loss of Rs 563.”

He further added, “Short Bank of India (BOI) with a target of Rs 203 and stop loss of Rs 208. One can look for a level of Rs 201 also because as I have been repeatedly maintaining that Bank of India is saving huge amount of long positions in the futures as well as in the cash also which are likely to get liquidated. It may happen tomorrow in the first couple of hours also but I am keeping the negative stance on Bank of India.”