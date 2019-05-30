App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 09:32 AM IST

GNFC tanks 6% on dismal Q4 numbers



Moneycontrol News
Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals tanked nearly 6 percent intraday on May 30 after the company reported a 71.6 percent decline in profit for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company in its exchange release said profit for Jan-March quarter stood at Rs 93.6 crore, compared to Rs 329 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue slumped 18.9 percent at Rs 1,430.9 crore, against Rs 1,764.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

At 0928 hours, GNFC was quoting Rs 290.85, down 5.68 percent on the BSE.
First Published on May 30, 2019 09:31 am

#BSE #Buzzing Stocks #GNFC #markets #stocks

