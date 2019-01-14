App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GNA Axles gains 5% on better Q3 show

Its revenue increased 47.5 percent to Rs 246.3 crore versus Rs 167 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of GNA Axles gained 5 percent on Monday after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3 profit rose 41.6 percent to Rs 18 crore versus Rs 12.7 crore in a year ago period.

Its revenue increased 47.5 percent to Rs 246.3 crore versus Rs 167 crore.

At 11:12 hrs GNA Axles was quoting at Rs 382.50, up Rs 11.20, or 3.02 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 577.50 and 52-week low Rs 307 on 20 April, 2018 and 09 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.01 percent below its 52-week high and 24.14 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.