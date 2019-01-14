GNA Axles gains 5% on better Q3 show

Shares of GNA Axles gained 5 percent on Monday after company reported better numbers for the quarter ended December 2018.

The company's Q3 profit rose 41.6 percent to Rs 18 crore versus Rs 12.7 crore in a year ago period.

Its revenue increased 47.5 percent to Rs 246.3 crore versus Rs 167 crore.

At 11:12 hrs GNA Axles was quoting at Rs 382.50, up Rs 11.20, or 3.02 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 577.50 and 52-week low Rs 307 on 20 April, 2018 and 09 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 34.01 percent below its 52-week high and 24.14 percent above its 52-week low.