App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMR Infrastructure gains on divesting 100% stake in subsidiary co

GHIAL a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure has divested its 100 percent stake in its subsidiary company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of GMR Infrastructure gained 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after company's arm divested its stake in its subsidiary company.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure has divested its 100 percent stake in its subsidiary namely Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy (APFTAL) to a third party, for a token consideration.

APFTAL is engaged in the business of providing flight training and as per the latest unaudited financial statements for the nine month period ended December 31, 2018, APFTAL had a turnover of Rs 4.72 crore, PAT of Rs (1.47) crore, (excluding exceptional items) and accumulated losses of Rs 11.37 crore, company said in release.

Consequent to the above divestment, APFTAL has ceased to be a subsidiary of GHIAL and thereby also of GIL, it added.

At 09:40 hrs GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 16.70, up Rs 0.05, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.